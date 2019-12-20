A car crash happens every three minutes over the holidays: ICBC

ICBC warns drivers to slow down and make sure their vehicles are maintained

Only tires with the snowflake symbol are truly designed for winter driving. (Black Press Media File Photo)

ICBC is reminding drivers to take it easy over the holidays, as the season sees a high number of crashes.

Over the Christmas holidays and New Years, an average of 530 people are injured and two people killed in 2,000 crashes every year in B.C. That averages out to about one crash every three minutes.

According to data from ICBC and local police between 2013 and 2018, on Vancouver Island between 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 to midnight Dec. 26 an average of 69 people are injured in 340 crashes.

On New Years, between 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and midnight Jan. 1, an average of 17 people are injured in 78 crashes on Vancouver Island.

ICBC recommends that drivers check their vehicles, and ensure that they have the correct tires required on many B.C. Highways. Winter tires will have either a mountain or snowflake on the tire, or the mud and snow (M+S) designation. This is a requirement for all drivers heading over the Malahat.

ICBC also recommends slowing down in icy or wet conditions, staying free of phone distractions, taking breaks if feeling tired, and planning a safe ride home if alcohol or cannabis consumption is planned.

