A Break in Time Caffe gets a new look

Two years after taking over the family business, Becky and Bryce Loughran have worked to give their Break in Time Caffé a new look.

“You see upgrades all over downtown—just look at Casey’s Community House,” Becky said on Monday. “Like any business, we need to change to remain relevant. And this corner will only get busier when the new liquor store opens across the street.”

One of Creston’s favourite breakfast and lunch spots, A Break in Time Caffé (“Blame my dad—Calving Germann—for the European spelling,” she laughs) has a strong regular clientele, many of which have their particular favourites, which makes changing the menu a challenge.

“Our customers want what they always have, so we had to settle for making physical changes to the restaurant,” she said. “We did a big collaboration with Kootenay Crates, and Chad (Wobshall) was wonderful to work with. I love the shabby chic look!”

The Loughrans also “did a Facebook shoutout”, inviting local painters and photographers to show their works. Response was positive, and works by the likes of Micheline Ryckman, Jeff Banman and Brian Lawrence now enhance the décor.

“I get to enjoy the art while I am working, and our customers have been purchasing pieces, so we all come out ahead,” Becky said with a smile.

The renos have been more than a simple facelift. The addition of a large window on the café’s east side provides a view of one of Creston’s treasures, the outdoor patio that is walled off from the noise of traffic.

“It’s surprising how many people have been in and not realized that there was a patio out there.”

A Break in Time has also expanded to a seven-day-a-week operation.

“We have been closed on Sundays, but that’s changed,” Becky said. Restaurant hours are now 7 am – 3 pm Monday through Friday and 8 am to 4 pm on weekends.

For more information, and a look at the menu, go to https://breakintimecafe.wixsite.com/thebreak.