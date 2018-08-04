A B.C. Day of family fun in Penticton

There will music, dancing, inflatable castles, rock climbing, a petting zoo, and more in Gyro Park

Couns. Campbell Watt and Judy Sentes, Mayor Andrew Jakubeit and local MP Richard Cannings dish out the cupcakes at B.C. Day festivities in Penticton’s Gyro Park. Dustin Godfrey/Western News

The Downtown Penticton Association is presenting a day full of family fun and entertainment in Gyro Park on Aug. 6 to celebrate B.C. Day.

There will be live music, dancing, a kids zone, food trucks and more.

“We’re expecting a beautiful day,” said DPA executive director Lynn Allin. “The weather is supposed to be cooler, which will be nice. We’re looking forward to a great family event, a great turnout and a just looking to have a fun day. The food should be great, and vendors, and the entertainment should amazing.”

Returning from last year are the inflatable bouncy relays and castles, and the climbing mountain. This year there will also be a large petting zoo being added to the event.

Between 20 and 30 vendors will be on site, bringing a variety of crafts and products. Link Road will be lined with food trucks.

The entertainment begins at 10 a.m with a dance performance from Get Bent. Bubble Wonders and his bubble show will be performing in the kid zone throughout the event and in front of the main stage. Bobby Bovenzi will show off his drumming skills, followed by a ceremony at noon.

After the ceremony, the entertainment resumes with local artist Ari Neufeld at 12:30 p.m. At 1:45 p.m., Gord McLaren takes the stage, with the band Tiller’s Folly finishing off the performances.

More information on Penticton’s B.C. Day Family Fun Day can be found at http://downtownpenticton.org/bcday/.

