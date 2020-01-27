A 60-unit apartment complex approved near downtown Chilliwack

City councillor noted that density adds to the livability of the downtown

Location map showing the new 60-unit apartment complex on Robson Street at Wellington Avenue. (City of Chilliwack)

It’s a four-storey apartment building on Robson Street that is expected to help transition the area from a single-family neighbourhood to a multi-family one.

Council approved the development permit Tuesday for a 60-unit apartment complex, that will include 26 smaller apartment units of 51 square metres (or 548 square feet) or less.

“I’m excited to see more density in our downtown,” said Coun. Chris Kloot at the Jan. 21 council meeting, adding he was pleased to support a development that meet’s city objectives for the area. “It only enhances the livability down there.”

Sixty apartment units in that area will “certainly be an asset for all of us,” Coun. Kloot said.

Also approved were “form and character” details for the proposed building at 9450 Robson St., at the corner of Wellington Avenue.

Mayor Ken Popove noted the “creativity” the developer brought to the design and planning of the project.

“It looks good, and I like the look,” Popove added.

“The proposed apartment development is in keeping with the DPA 6 Design Guidelines by providing a street-oriented building, roof articulation and varied colours/materials, which is expected to create an attractive design that respects the existing site character and will relate well to the surrounding neighbourhood as it transitions from a single family to a multi-family neighbourhood,” according to the staff report of Jan. 21.

The development will incorporate bicycle parking, play equipment and an outdoor amenity area with landscaping and pedestrian links to the building and the street. There will be 83 parking stalls in a parkade.

