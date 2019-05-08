A 1.10-hectare wildfire is burning in Deka Lake area according to Wildfire Service map

BC Wildfire Service photo.

  • May. 8, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A 1.10-hectare wildfire has broken out near Deka Lake on May 8, according to the BC Wildfire Service map.

The fire is suspected to be caused by a person(s), the fire listing (C40192) states.

