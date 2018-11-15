99 Red Ballons

By Brian Lawrence

In what has become an annual tradition, students in Tanya Poznikoff’s Grade 7 class performed a 15-minute play she wrote and directed for the Adam Robertson Elementary School Remembrance Day assembly.

This year was titled Dreams and was told through three versions (vocal and instrumental) of the song 99 Red Balloons.

The balloons were used as a metaphor for the dreams of families of all social classes — and how those dreams are destroyed by war. The balloons floated away as each wife came to terms with the fact that her husband wasn’t coming home.