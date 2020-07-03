95-site RV camping to be built in Manning Park

RV park one of first to be built in a provincial park

Manning Park will be one of the first of the provincial parks across B.C. to have a dedicated RV park this fall.

Construction on the 95-space RV campground is starting this summer according to Manning Park Resort, who will be managing the park. The sites will be housed on an 18-acre parcel of land near 20 Minute Lake, along Gibson Pass Road, the resort’s marketing manager Robyn Barker stated the site will be “built with respect to the natural environment as much as possible.”

The park will have full 50-amp RV hook-ups, with construction set to wrap up by late fall 2020. “I welcome this exciting new BC Parks project, one of the first parks with full hook-ups in their system,” resort owner Kevin Demers stated in a Monday (June 29) news release.

The closest RV park is 35 minutes down Highway 3 towards Hope. The Holiday Trails Sunshine Valley RV Resort and Cabins has 110 large 50-amp sites as well as cabins.

During construction, parking at 20 Minute Lake will not be available and lake’s loop hike will be relocated so people can still use it this summer.

The provincial park is open for day-use and overnight camping, in most campgrounds, and the resort re-opened early June.

