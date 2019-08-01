923 buildings without power east of Sicamous

BC Hydro states the outage is caused by a tree across wires.

A power outage is affecting almost 1000 customers in a rural area east of Sicamous. (BC Hydro Image)

A total of 923 BC Hydro customers are without power due to a fallen tree hitting powerlines. The outage affects a large rural area east of Sicamous.

According to BC Hydro crews are on scene and power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m.

Crews are on site at an outage in the #Sicamous area affecting 900 customers. Crews are working to restore power for 3 p.m. this afternoon. Updates here: https://t.co/zJqtwb24Ub pic.twitter.com/38jzNRiNwZ — BC Hydro (@bchydro) August 1, 2019

