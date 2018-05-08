911 call made to report closed drive-thru

On May 4, a woman called 911 to report that a local drive-thru refused her service despite the fact they were supposed to be open 24 hours a day. Comox Valley RCMP remind residents that a call to 911 should only be made if immediate dispatch or police are needed — so not for a service complaint. (2018-5813)

Home and fencing struck

On May 1, a vehicle struck a house on the 2800 block of Muir Road in Courtenay. Nobody was home at the time and the vehicle did not remain at the scene of the collision. The residence and fence sustained minor damage. (2018-5675)

Lumber lifted

Within the last three weeks, a package of lumber was stolen from a fenced area on the 100 block of Lerwick Road in Courtenay. The lumber is all yellow cedar, valued between $6,000 to $7,000. The thieve(s) have since returned and taken two additional 4×12 pieces of yellow cedar. (2018-5701)

Smashed windows

The windows of a front-end loader were smashed sometime during the overnight hours on May 4. The people responsible threw rocks at the loader which was parked inside a secure compound on the 1300 block of Guthrie Road in Comox. (2018-5765)

Theft from vehicles

Between May 1 and May 7, the Comox Valley RCMP received 11 calls regarding thefts from vehicles. Items taken from these vehicles included a wallet, a purse, credit cards, debit cards, identification, an iPhone, loose change, hand tools, and lottery tickets. The majority of these thefts can be deterred, simply by locking your doors and not leaving anything of value in your vehicle. If you have been a victim of vehicle related theft, please report it. This reporting enables the police to track patterns of criminal behaviour and better assign police resources.

•••

If you have any information regarding any of these files, or any other crime, contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca. When reporting through Crime Stoppers, you never have to identify yourself or testify in court, and you could receive a cash reward for your information.