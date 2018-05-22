$9.2 million in federal funding announced for Ashcroft Terminal

The Ashcroft Terminal inland port has received $9.2 million in federal funding under the National Trade Corridors Fund, to make improvements to terminal infrastructure, construct a rail link with the Canadian National mainline, build extra rail track and an internal road network within the terminal, and construct a multi-commodity and storage warehouse.

The funding—which represents one-third of the expected development cost of $28.2 million—was announced at the terminal on May 16 by the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport. It is estimated that the construction will create more than 250 jobs, with Kleo Landucci, managing director of the Ashcroft Terminal, saying that it is a three-year project. “There will be shovels in the ground within the next six months, and we will be complete by the summer of 2021.”

“It’s an important day, not only for this area but for British Columbia,” said Garneau, stating that the terminal is part of the Transportation 2030 plan, a key theme of which is trade corridors to key markets. “Fluidity in our corridors is critical to our competitiveness. Unless we can get our goods to market in an efficient way, our customers will go elsewhere. That’s why this government is contributing to infrastructure projects such as this one that address bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion in our trade corridors.”

Garneau noted that Ashcroft has been a transportation hub since it was the starting point of the Cariboo Wagon Road in the early 1860s. “We are proud to be part of this project. The improvements will ensure that the Ashcroft Terminal remains a key driver of economic activity in the province. It means good construction jobs here in Ashcroft, but it also means improving the movement of goods to markets.

“I’ve been imagining what the Ashcroft Terminal looked like when I was sitting back in my office in Ottawa. It’s great to be here, to see the rolling stock, to see some of the people who work here, and to see this project be announced officially.”

Ashcroft Terminal CEO and President Bob Landucci said “We’ve been called morons. When the government goes out and checks the truth, they see what the potential is. This potential is going to cost a lot of money, and [this announcement] is a terrific thing for us. There’s so much we can do here. What you’ve done today here today, minister, is launch this thing to the next level.

“In about five weeks from now we’ll make an announcement of the launch of our intermodal program. We did a trial thrust a couple of years ago and it worked out well, and we’ve worked to get the kinks out of it, and that’s going to be an exciting announcement. It’s a big part of the result of what you’ve done today. We were at a stumbling block. I had to get that $28 million build in order to do it, and you’ve just done it.”

Garneau noted that the terminal’s location—on a site with both of Canada’s major railway mainlines running through it—makes it a perfect choice for intermodal shipping. “It’s a place where a lot of products are brought in by truck from other parts of the province, so you have this perfect set-up for intermodal transport, whereby products can be switched from the train to the trucks or from the trucks to the trains.

“This makes the system more efficient in terms of how we move goods throughout the country. Both CN and CP will realize this gives them more flexibility in terms of their operations. It may open new opportunities for them, and I think in that respect it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Garneau also noted that it would relieve traffic congestion, particularly in the Lower Mainland, by removing trucks from the roads. “If trucks come in and transfer to trains, then those trucks which in the old days would have gone all the way to Vancouver will not be on the road to Vancouver, and that can reduce congestion in a very important way.”

“This is a huge day for British Columbia,” said Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Jati Sidhu, noting that he has been explaining the importance of the terminal to his federal counterparts. “It took the department three years to understand its importance. I’m glad to work with the government and for them to put their money where their mouth is.”

Jackie Tegart, the MLA for Fraser-Nicola, said that “This project is a game-changer for the region. We’re looking at jobs, economic activity: the possibilities are endless. This is a great day, not only for Ashcroft but for the region and for British Columbia as a whole.

“Thank you to Ashcroft Terminal for all the work and perseverance they’ve put into this project.”

“This is huge for Ashcroft,” said Ashcroft mayor Jack Jeyes. “It means good, long-term jobs. With the [newly overhauled] Official Community Plan and Zoning Bylaws, Ashcroft is well-positioned to welcome the increase in jobs and economic opportunities. And it’s an acknowledgement by the federal government of how important the Ashcroft Terminal is.”

“The push has been on for the last five years,” said Kleo Landucci. “I think we’ve hit the tipping-point of congestion in the Lower Mainland, and the exporters have recognized the need to look at more efficient, cost-effective ways of doing things. This is very exciting. The fact that this project will allow us to directly connect to the CN mainline is critical to being able to service customers.

“And we forget in the big cities just how important these projects are to small communities where you have a high-skilled workforce that’s looking for well-paying, long-term, sustainable jobs. We’re entrepreneurs and business people; we’re not in the business of creating jobs. But as we continue to build our business and service our customers, good jobs come with that, so we’re really excited about what that will do during this construction phase, and how the activity will allow for long-term jobs after that.

“It’s all about innovation, and building off the foresight that our forefathers had when they built the railroads, both in 1885 [CP] and 1915 [CN], coming through here. It’s pretty exciting to be able to take that into the next century, and we look forward to having an impact. Even if it’s small in the big scope of things, it’s big for B.C. and for the southern corridor.”

editorial@accjournal.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter