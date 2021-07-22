85% COVID vaccination rate in Abbotsford for 50+ age group

City still slightly behind provincial rate of 80% for 12+ age group

Abbotsford is making slow but steady progress toward higher COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Information released by the BC Centre for Disease Control shows the city is at 76 per cent for those 12 and up having at least one shot. For those 18 and up, the number jumps to 78 per cent, and up to 85 per cent for those ages 50 and up.

Province-wide, the vaccination rate for 12 and up is currently at 80 per cent.

The communities of Hope, Mission and Chilliwack are all lagging behind Abbotsford. Hope has the lowest rates of vaccination, at 67 per cent for those 12 and up, and 77 per cent for those 50 and up.

In Fraser Health, the community with the highest vaccination rate continues to be Delta, which is at 87 per cent for those 12 and up, and 91 per cent for those 50 and up.

The information is released every Wednesday, and includes case rates for each local health authority. Abbotsford currently has a case rate of zero. Currently the hardest hit community for COVID-19 cases is Castelgar, which has a case rate of 18 per 100,000 people.

Abbotsford’s highest rates throughout the pandemic were throughout April 2021, with about 17 cases for 100,000 people.

