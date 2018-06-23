Staff at Mission Institution has seized another package of contraband. This time the estimated worth was $14,000.

83-year-old inmate dies at medium-security prison in Mission

Correctional Services Canada says Ralph Whitfield Morris died in custody

  • Jun. 23, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An 83-year-old inmate has died at a medium-security prison in Mission, B.C.

Correctional Services Canada says Ralph Whitfield Morris died in custody at the Mission Institution on Friday.

Morris had been serving an indeterminate sentence for armed robbery, second-degree murder, escape from lawful custody and uttering threats.

The correctional service says in a news release he had been in prison since Aug. 20, 1975.

Morris’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

The correctional service says it reviews all cases involving the death of the inmate, and will contact police and the coroner if required.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tree crashes into traffic on highway to Tofino
Next story
B.C. woman with severely disabled son keeps getting parking tickets

Just Posted

Bears are back and they’re hungry

 

83-year-old inmate dies at medium-security prison in Mission

  • 8 hours ago

 

City to increase park inspections after finding drug paraphernalia

  • 8 hours ago

 

Morningstar has new general manager

  • 8 hours ago

 

Most Read