81 per cent of Canadians concerned about cyber security

More than eight out of 10 fear data loss

Most Canadians say they concerned about the security of personal information held by a government department if it experiences a cyber attack. (Canada’s Internet Factbook 2018)

Canadians are not exactly confident in their governments when it comes to cyber security.

Eighty-one per cent of Canadians say they are concerned about the security of personal information held by a government department if it experiences a cyber attack. Almost eight out of 10 Canadians are also concerned about cyber attacks against organizations that may have access to their personal information.

These findings appear in Canada’s Internet Factbook 2018.

The list of data breaches involving governments and other organizations appears long, and some observers distinguish somewhat cynically between those which have been hacked and those who do not know yet.

Governments have accordingly taken measures to improve cybersecurity, including the federal government, which requires mandatory reporting of security breaches as of Nov. 1, 2018.

