8 new fires sparked from Shuswap to Revelstoke

BC Wildfire is on scene of the Bastion Mountain blaze

At least eight new fires sparked overnight in the area between the Shuswap and Revelstoke.

All of the blazes are suspected lightning caused, with the largest starting on Bastion Mountain.

BC Wildfire Service responded to the Bastion Mountain fire on Tuesday night with a Rapp attack crew and a helicopter.

The blaze was mapped at about .01 of a hectare and is not threatening any structures.

Smoke can be seen rising from different areas of the Shuswap.

Two of the fires sparked on Tuesday are considered more than .01 of a hectare; 15 km east of Sicamous a lightning suspected blaze is about .15 hectares in size and the Hunter Ranger fire is .80 hectares.

Other fires started on Tuesday in the region at an estimated .01 hectares in size are as follows:

Mara Lake

Larch Hills

Fire three miles east of the blaze near Sicamous

Three Valley Gap

Mount Begbie

