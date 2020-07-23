8 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.’s northwest as cases increase dramatically

That brings the total test-positive cases in the region to 25

COVID-19 cases have climbed substantially in B.C.’s northwest, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

From 14 reported cases earlier this week, the number now stands at 25 as of Thursday (July 23) — an increase of 11 in what had been an area of the province with a relatively low total.

Eight of those new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The northwest increase is compared to the central part of the north where there have been no new cases in past days and in the northeast where there has been just one new case.

With this latest release of figures, the Northern Health area total now stands at 77.

B.C. has seen a steady rise in new virus cases the past two weeks, with just more than 200 new test-positive cases in seven days time.

“COVID-19 can be a stealthy virus, silently moving around our province with far-reaching impacts and serious consequences,” provincial health officer Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement released Thursday.

“Outside or inside, visiting a friend or out for dinner, being around crowds of people, especially those you do not know, puts you at risk. Rather, keep your groups small and spend time only with those you know. Use the layers of protection to keep yourself and those you care for safe.”

No more than six people are now permitted to sit at one table in a restaurant and, if faced by a crowd, people are encouraged to find somewhere else.

“You can protect your household bubble, your family and close friends by being mindful of those around you and giving each other the space to stay safe,” the statement added.

Black Press Media has reached out to health officials for further comment.

Terrace Standard