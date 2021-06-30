8 and counting: Vernon’s herons dying from heat

The heat wave has killed at least eight of Vernon’s treasured great blue herons while efforts are underway to save more.

The birds are literally dropping from the trees due to the high temperatures.

People are trying to rescue them, but so far eight have died.

“They’re just dropping”

Jennifer and Jaimesen Kerr have spent several hours at the heron rookery so far, cooling birds down in pools and trying to save as many as they can.

“They’re just dropping,” said Jamiesen, who lives on a farm with her mom, Jennifer, and came to help.

“They’re over by Walmart they are everywhere and just panting. We’re just trying to get as many as we can. We’re mainly focusing on babies right now.”

