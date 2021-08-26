77% of Surrey residents are fully vaccinated

FILE - The Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination clinic in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Vaccination rates for eligible Surrey residents have increased by about one per cent from last week, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control’s regional surveillance dashboard.

Rates for second doses for 12-plus as of Aug. 23 are: North Surrey (72 per cent), Whalley (75 per cent), Guildford (75 per cent), West Newton (76 per cent), East Newton (77 per cent), Fleetwood (80 per cent), Cloverdale (78 per cent), Panorama (80 per cent) and South Surrey (80 per cent).

That’s about 77 per cent of those who are 12-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up one per cent from Aug. 16. First doses are 87.6 per cent, which is up more than one per cent from the previous reporting period.

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Aug. 23 are: North Surrey (73 per cent), Whalley (77 per cent), Guildford (76 per cent), West Newton (78 per cent), East Newton (79 per cent), Fleetwood (81 per cent), Cloverdale (79 per cent), Panorama (81 per cent) and South Surrey (80 per cent).

That’s about 78.2 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up two per cent from Aug. 16. About 88.3 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is up a little more than one per cent from the previous reporting period.

When it comes to those who are aged 50-plus and fully vaccinated, the rates are: North Surrey (79 per cent), Whalley (85 per cent), Guildford (82 per cent), West Newton (87 per cent) East Newton (88 per cent), Fleetwood (87 per cent), Cloverdale (86 per cent), Panorama (88 percent) and South Surrey (86 per cent).

That’s about 85.3 per cent of those aged 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, which is roughly the same from from Aug. 16. First doses are at 90.6 per cent, which has stayed roughly the same from the previous reporting period.

Surrey’s weekly COVID-19 cases have surpassed 200 for the first time since the end of May.

There were 252 cases in Surrey Aug. 15 to 21, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Cases in Surrey have been on the rise for the past four reporting periods (36 cases for July 18 to 24 and 53 cases for July 25 to 31, 107 cases Aug. 1 to 7 and 155 cases Aug. 8 to 14). Prior to that, cases were fluctuating week-to-week.

Surrey’s daily average rate of cases has also increased to five to 10 cases per 100,000 people, up from fewer than five cases per 100,000 people.

In the BCCDC’s COVID-19 regional surveillance dashboard, Surrey’s rate of cases per 100,000 went up for the week of Aug. 17 to 23 for an average of six cases. Broken down into nine communities, it was: North Surrey (nine), Whalley (eight), Guildford (seven), West Newton (four), East Newton (five), Fleetwood (six), Cloverdale (10), Panorama (six) and South Surrey (five).

Broken down by the nine communities, Surrey’s test positivity for Aug. 17 to 23 went up throughout most of the city, for an average of four per cent: North Surrey (four per cent), Whalley (five per cent), Guildford (four per cent), West Newton (three per cent), East Newton (four per cent), Fleetwood (four per cent), Cloverdale (six per cent), Panorama (three per cent) and South Surrey (two per cent).

In the Lower Mainland, Surrey was surpassed only by Vancouver, which reported 502 cases in the same reporting period.

For the week Aug. 15 to 21, Surrey was followed by Burnaby (158 cases), Tri-Cities (150), Langley (109), Abbotsford (82), Richmond (74), North Vancouver (72), Maple Ride/Pitt Meadows (64), Mission (44), South Surrey/White Rock (44), Delta (38), New Westminster (38), West Vancouver (24).

