$75K deal for advertising at Oceanside Place

The Regional District of Nanaimo is set to directly award a contract to a company that will seek advertisers for rink boards, banners, in ice logos and backlit signs at Oceanside Place. — File photo

The Regional District of Nanaimo plans to directly award a five-year contract to a company that will be tasked to handle advertising at Oceanside Place in Parksville.

The regional district has put out a notice of its intention to negotiate a deal with Matts Woods Advertising, which will be commissioned to obtain advertisers for rink boards, banners, in ice logos and backlit signs. The estimated value of the agreement may be more than $75,000.

The notice gives other vendors the chance to challenge the RDN’s decision and state their case as to why they believe the are qualified to supply services that are being proposed and why they should be competitively tendered.

The RDN’s reasons to directly award the contract to Matts Woods Advertising is because they are satisfied with the services they have provided to the regional district for more than 15 consecutive years and has developed relationships with businesses within the community.

As well, multiple requests for proposals that the RDN have issued in the past have resulted in only one submission from the incumbent.

Vendors wishing to challenge the RDN’s plan are asked to submit their objection, in writing, via email to the following person on or before 3 p.m. on Nov. 21: Kurtis Felker, manager, purchasing, Regional District of Nanaimo at kfelker@rdn.bc.ca

Objections must be submitted on company letterhead and be signed by an individual authorized to represent the company submitting the objection.

The RDN retains the right to determine its future course of action depending on any responses received and to perform its due diligence as required prior to making a final decision.

— NEWS Staff