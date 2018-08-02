$750,000 project sees revamped float plane dock, other improvements at Kamloops Airport

The upgraded float plane dock at Kamloops Airport is the only one in B.C. with Canada Customs staff ready to greet international travellers.Photo: Jessica Wallace / KTW

Jessica Wallace,

Kamloops This Week

A float plane dock at Kamloops Airport has re-opened after receiving an extensive facelift.

The project began in November with upgrades to the upper deck, docks, gangway and launch, allowing safer and more convenient access.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $750,000, including beautification efforts. The Kamloops Airport Authority funds capital project through airport improvement fees tacked onto passenger airline ticket prices. Kamloops Airport was also included in an announcement on Thursday from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. It will also receive an unknown amount of funding from the B.C. Air Access program as part of an announcement by the province to provide $1.3 million in grants to 23 regional airports.

“The facilities represent one of the largest projects undertaken that’s focused on general aviation, at least in recent years, at the airport,” Heather McCarley, managing director of the Kamloops Airport, said during a press conference on Friday morning.

Located off of Aviation Way on the Thompson River for more than 50 years, the water aerodrome welcomes float planes to dock, receive maintenance and access international destinations as it is the only float plane dock of its kind in B.C. staffed by the Canada Border Services Agency.

“It’s a hub for U.S. visitors going to Alaska or just coming to Kamloops to visit or anywhere else in B.C.,” said Ken Martin, president of the BC Float Plane Association. “They can land here and clear customs … and carry on with their trip.”

Martin said about a dozen people have float planes in Kamloops, whether for personal — some may use it for a quick 20-minute jaunt to the Shuswap — or corporate use.

“Certainly with this facility, it’s going to get busier,” he said.

Martin said float plane operators will now have the ability to stop and park in Kamloops, which could result in a tourism bump for the city. The association is also planning to draw 50 aircraft to Kamloops for its annual general meeting next year, following upgrades to infrastructure.

Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian noted the importance of an airport on the regional economy. He said Campbell River, Vancouver and Kamloops offer airport services near float plane docks, something he said doesn’t happen everywhere.

“It doesn’t happen in Kelowna, it doesn’t happen in Prince George and on goes the list,” Christian said. “We need to take advantage of that situation economically and make sure that we are able to provide services to float plane operators both locally here in the Thompson-Nicola region, but also those that will use this as a port of entry into Canada and access into the float plane areas in the Bonaparte plateau. I’m really excited about this.”

Also included in the project was area beautification. A portion of the Rivers Trail, which stretches for about five kilometres past the dock, has also received an upgrade, with new fencing along the road, benches and a gazebo.

“It integrates so nicely with the Rivers Trail system,” Christian said. “And it integrates with what we are trying to do as a city, in terms of keeping people active and enjoying the outdoors that we cherish in this community.”

Picnic tables were added to create KAS (Kamloops Airport Society) Park and the aptly named Vantage Point — a play on the airport’s management company, Vantage Group — viewpoint of the river, mountains, float planes and, inevitably, Domtar’s pulp mill smoke stack.

The launch isn’t limited to float planes. Boaters can also obtain a permit from the airport office to utilize the area.