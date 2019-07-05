$750,000 kickstart for dementia care facility fundraising

The fundraising drive for Kitimat’s very own dementia home has received its first major boost with the donation of $750,000 by LNG Canada.

Making the announcement at a fundraising thermometer set up on the lawn on the corner of Haisla and Lahakas boulevards, LNG Canada’s external relations director Susannah Pierce said the donation towards the home was part of the company’s strategy to be “a fantastic corporate partner.”

“LNG Canada’s plans are for our people to work here and live here and be part of your community. This donation is just the beginning of the beginning,” said Pierce.

The $750,000 is being split into three amounts – the largest chunk, $500,000, will go towards the construction of the dementia home.

Kitimat Valley Institute will receive $200,000 to KVI for the implementation and delivery of the Care Aid program.

“The program is being made available to locals so that they can upgrade their skills and work in the home,” said Pierce.

The final $50,000 which will help with community education and dementia awareness so that they can recognize the signs early

“It’s an exciting time for us – it puts us well on our way to reaching our campaign goal of $5 million. We are confident this donation will provide motivation for others to follow,” said Doug Thomson, KVHS president.

The Kitimat Dementia Care Home will serve the residents of Kitimat and Kitamaat Village and will introduce a model of dementia care that is very much different than that usually experienced in small communities.

“The contribution from LNG Canada follows generous infusions of dollars received from a District of Kitimat housing grant, a $422,000 donation of land from Civeo Corporation, and monies donated through the Kitimat General Hospital Foundation,” said Thompson.

He said the society has a host of areas to which companies and individuals can contribute.

“This campaign is about more than just the construction of a building. The opportunities for donations include dollars for landscaping, paving, furnishing the home, education, programming, technology, building a gazebo, a greenhouse, a workshop, fencing, recreation, or a vehicle to transport residents.”

“We know Kitimat will be on board for this project,” said treasurer, Corinne Scott. “We have a long way to go, but we know we can get there with the help of a very generous community. Every dollar contributed is important and will help us make this project an amazing success.”

The KVHS will be rolling out a number of fundraising efforts over the coming months including, “Buy a square foot,” and “Buy a room.” All donations can be made to The Kitimat Valley Housing Society, c/o Kitimat General Hospital Foundation, 920 Lahakas Blvd., South, Kitimat, BC , V8C 2S3.