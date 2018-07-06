$75,000 handed out in scholarships and bursaries at Barriere Secondary

The graduating class of 2018 at Barriere Secondary School with a total of 22 students was supported by $75,000 in scholarships and bursaries thanks to the generosity of the sponsors.

Here is the list of the recipients in order of

the presentations.

• David Stamer Memorial Bursary: Will Dana

• Stamer Logging Scholarship: Sheldon Van-Sickle

• Barriere Bursary Society Bursaries: (Academic) Chant Copley and Tyler Schilling, (Technical) Geri-Lee Genier and Will Dana.

• Nicky Grummett Scholarships: John Proulx and Daymon Parish

• IWA Louis Creek Bursary: Tyra Noble

• Royal Canadian Legion Branch #242 Bursaries: Daymon Parish, John Proulx, and Braeden Krause

• Bea Mitchell Memorial Scholarship: Chant Copley

• Gilbert Smith Forest Products Scholarship: Tyler Schilling

• Catholic Women’s League Bursary: Chant Copley

• Barriere AG Foods Bursary: John Proulx

• North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association Bursary: Sheldon VanSickle

• Danny Proulx Memorial Bursary: Sheldon VanSickle

• Barriere Smoke Eaters Bursary: John Proulx

• Barriere Chamber of Commerce Bursary: John Proulx

• Interior Savings Credit Union Scholarship: Chant Copely, Gerie-Lee Genier, Madison Kerslake, Tyra Noble, Katelyn Palmer and Tyler Schilling.

• Yellowhead Community Services Bursary: Katelyn Palmer

• Lower North Thompson Community Forest Society Bursaries: Tyra Noble, Will Dana, Tyler Schilling, Chant Copley, Madison Kerslake, Sheldon VanSickle and Katelyn Palmer

• Barriere Motor Inn Bursary: Sakwuwa Dunstan-Stanyer

• Barriere Secondary PAC Scholarships: Madison Kerslake, Daymon Parish, Tyler Schilling, Will Dana and Sheldon VanSickle

• Barriere Auto Parts Bursary: Geri-Lee Genier

• Kamloops Honda Bursary: Isaiah Ducharme

• North Thompson Star/Journal Bursary: John Proulx

• Monte Carlo Bursary: Sakwuwa Dunstan-Stanyer

• Kamloops Blazers Hockey Club Award: Katelyn Palmer

• Dogwood District /Authority Awards: Tyler Schilling and Sheldon VanSickle

• Kamloops Thompson Teachers Association Scholarship Award: Will Dana

• Kamloops Principals and Vice Principals Association Award: Sakwuwa Dunstan-Stanyer

• Kurt Genier Memorial Art Bursary: Geri-Lee Genier and Daymon Parish

• Barriere Emergency Services: Tyra Noble and Madison Kerslake

• TRU Vera Gourley Scholarship: Sakwuwa Dunstan-Stanyer

• TRU Vera Gourley Bursary: Isaiah Ducharme

• TRU Entrance Scholarships: Katelyn Palmer, Sheldon VanSickle, Madison Kerslake, Chant Copley, and Tyra Noble