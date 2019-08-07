72-year-old Vancouver Island driver penalized for ‘too many’ distracted driving infractions

A motorist with “too many” tickets for using an electronic device while driving is facing a four-month driving prohibition, according to Saanich police.

“Just served a 72 year old driver a 4 month driving prohibition as they had too many ‘use an electronic device while drivingtickets,'” the police service’s traffic safety unit tweeted Wednesday.

Just served a 72 year old driver a 4 month driving prohibition as they had too many "use electronic device while driving tickets"#yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/oXuwlDLsMe — Saanich PD Traffic (@SPD_Traffic) July 31, 2019

No other details on the driver’s penalty were provided, but, according to the British Columbia government website,prohibitions for experienced drivers can result if the driver incurs two or more distracted driving infractions within 12 months.

The fine for a driver’s first distracted driving infraction totals $578 — a $368 fine plus a four-point penalty on the drivingrecord, which adds $210 to the driver’s premium — the website reads.

Drivers are charged a Driver Risk Premium if they receive two or more distracted driving convictions in a three-year period.

