72-hectare prescribed burn planned for Place Lake

The burn will take place about 36 kilometres south of Williams Lake between April 29 and May 17

A 72-hectare prescribed burn will be conducted in the Place Lake area sometime between April 29 and May 17, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The burn is being conducted for ecosystem restoration purposes west of Place Lake and east of Alkali Lake, about 36 kilometres south of Williams Lake.

Smoke may be visible from Alkali Lake and surrounding communities.

“A prescribed burn is an intentionally ignited fire that is planned and managed by a certified ‘burn boss.’ The burn boss is responsible for ensuring initial burn conditions are favourable and the fire is fully extinguished once the prescribed burn is completed,” a release from the BC Wildfire Service said on Monday.

“This burn will help restore natural grassland ecosystems and will be managed by the ministry’s Ecosystem Restoration Program, with the assistance of the BC Wildfire Service.”

In addition to restoring traditional grassland plant communities, the release said the planned fire will help decrease the risk of significant wildfires in the future.

