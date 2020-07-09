71-unit rental apartment building proposed in downtown Parksville

Open house will take place before second reading of bylaw amendment

The site of a proposed rental apartment development in downtown Parksville. (City of Parksville image)

A proposed 71-unit rental apartment building in downtown Parksville was discussed by council at their Monday, July 6 meeting.

The property, located at 115 McMillan St., was originally zoned for a 71-unit care facility, but the project didn’t move forward. An amendment was then made to the zone to facilitate an 18-unit apartment building, which ended up being halted as well. The lot currently sits vacant.

“This is now a third zoning amendment bylaw application to allow for a residential occupancy to the same level that was originally approved for the various care facilities,” said Blaine Russell, director of community planning and building.

Council unanimously voted to move forward three recommendations from city staff, including: receiving the report from the developer of the property; introducing the proposed zoning and development amendment bylaw for consideration of first reading and that before second reading of the bylaw, the applicant must host a public open house.

For the development to go forward as planned, the following amendments will need to be made:

• An amendment to the maximum residential density specified within the current CD-19A zone for an apartment use from 18 to 71 dwelling units.

• An amendment to the maximum floor area ratio specified within the current CD-19A zone for an apartment use from a ratio of 1.23 to 1.80.

The discussion was fairly limited on the proposal, with council just asking for clarification on details on the property.

The proposed four-storey building would have 35 one-bedroom units, 36 two-bedroom units and 71 parking stalls, mostly in an underground parkade.

