$70,000 worth of tools stolen on Christmas Eve in Port Alberni

Thousands of dollars worth of tools were reportedly stolen from a Port Alberni building on Christmas Eve.

According to Port Alberni RCMP, on Dec. 24, a vehicle was located abandoned in suspicious circumstances at the intersection of Ash Main Road and Stirling Arm Drive. The vehicle was identified as having been stolen.

Later that night, as a result of the inquiries involving the recovered stolen vehicle, it was determined that culprits had broken into a building at 5600 Shoemaker Bay Rd., which houses three separate businesses – Kurtis Leroy Trucking, J&L Auto and Don Woodfin Log Transport.

A significant quantity of tools were reported stolen, with an estimated value of approximately $70,000. Police are continuing their investigation, including the use of forensic identification specialists.