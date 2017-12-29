$70,000 worth of tools stolen on Christmas Eve in Port Alberni

Culprits broke into a building on Shoemaker Bay Road, say Port Alberni RCMP

  • Dec. 29, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Thousands of dollars worth of tools were reportedly stolen from a Port Alberni building on Christmas Eve.

According to Port Alberni RCMP, on Dec. 24, a vehicle was located abandoned in suspicious circumstances at the intersection of Ash Main Road and Stirling Arm Drive. The vehicle was identified as having been stolen.

Later that night, as a result of the inquiries involving the recovered stolen vehicle, it was determined that culprits had broken into a building at 5600 Shoemaker Bay Rd., which houses three separate businesses – Kurtis Leroy Trucking, J&L Auto and Don Woodfin Log Transport.

A significant quantity of tools were reported stolen, with an estimated value of approximately $70,000. Police are continuing their investigation, including the use of forensic identification specialists.

