70-hectare Mount Hayes wildfire sees minimal growth: B.C. Wildfire Service

The Mount Hayes wildfire, south of Nanaimo, continues to burn, but has not grown in size, according to B.C. Wildfire Service.

The fire, burning 4.5 kilometres northwest of Ladysmith, remains at 70 hectares, has “experienced minimal growth overnight” and continues to be classified as out of control,” B.C. Wildfire Service said in an update the morning of Saturday, Aug. 21.

A joint evacuation alert issued by the Regional District of Nanaimo and Cowichan Valley Regional District Aug. 20 remains in effect for 20 properties on Takala, Ivey and Davis roads, said B.C. Wildfire Service, and the CVRD also issued an evacuation order for an industrial property to the west of the fire and fish hatchery to the east of it.

While Nanaimo and North Cowichan areas are forecast to have mainly sun today, there is a 30 per cent chance of showers forecast for both areas on Sunday, Aug. 22, according to Environment Canada.

Ground crews continue to work to establish anchor points and control lines with support from heavy equipment and helicopter bucketing. Please see https://t.co/4cj2SQCTRM and https://t.co/OoFWAjKVR0 for details on evacuation orders and alerts. #BCWildfire — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 21, 2021

The fire was first discovered on Aug. 19, according to B.C. Wildfire Service, and is seeing 39 firefighters, seven helicopters and four pieces of heavy equipment being utilized in the effort to battle the blaze.

The cause is under investigation, said B.C. Wildfire Service.

For up-to-date information on the fire, go to http://bcfireinfo.for.gov.bc.ca/hprScripts/WildfireNews/OneFire.asp?ID=873

