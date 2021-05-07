7 people face 38 charges related to gang drug activity in Abbotsford and Mission

Police say investigation began in 2018 into expansion of Brothers Keepers' drug line

Mandeep Grewal was gunned down outside an Abbotsford bank in October 2018. Police said a violent gang war to control drug-line territory was going on at that time. Drug charges have now been announced against seven people. (FILE PHOTO: John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

A total of 38 charges have been laid against seven people in relation to an alleged drug line that the Brothers Keepers gang was expanding in Mission and Abbotsford, police announced Friday (May 7).

The charges stem from an investigation that began in late 2018, when the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) worked with the Mission RCMP’s drug unit and the Abbotsford Police Department.

A press release states that a conflict to control drug-line territory had become violent and became a priority for police.

That year saw several killings in the area that police said were linked to gang activity. These included Mandeep Grewal outside an Abbotsford bank and Varinderpal Gill, who was gunned down in a mall parking lot in Mission.

Grewal was the brother of Brothers Keepers gang leader Gavin Grewal, who was fatally shot in North Vancouver in December 2017.

RELATED: Abbotsford murder victim was brother of slain gang leader

RELATED: Cops had told murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

The press release states that, over several months, investigators were able to gather evidence on the drug line and those associated with it.

This resulted in numerous drug seizures and a search warrant on a residence in the 6400 block of Riverside Street in Abbotsford.

Among the items seized were fentanyl, carfentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, packaging and cutting agents, and cash.

Supt. Duncan Pound of CFSEU-BC said police will continue to “aggressively target” groups such as the Brothers Keepers and “those who associate with them.”

“The Brothers Keepers’ violent drug activity in 2018 and 2019 made them a top priority and, in addition to charges already announced, more successes are expected to be shared in the months to come,” he said.

Of the seven people charged, only one has been arrested, and the others are wanted on outstanding warrants, police said.

Gurjap Bhullar, 37, was arrested May 5 by Mission RCMP and faces five drug charges.

The others all face charges of drug trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking. They are:

• Gregory Joseph Greenlay, 28 – two charges

• Meredith Christine Kitchen, 41 – 10 charges

• Brandon Lyle Osberg, 39 – 10 charges

• Terry William Slater, 50 – two charges

• Jason Roger Bryant, 46 – two charges

• Sahel Sandhu, 25 – seven charges

vhopes@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford News