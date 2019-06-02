7 fined in Central Island for violating fire regulations in third quarter of 2018

The province's conservation officers issued 95 violation tickets, including seven in the Central Island area, related to activities that could spark a wildfire during the third quarter of 2018.

Fines for these violations were $1,150 each, and totalled $108,900 for the quarter.

The fines were among 1,728 environmental enforcement actions the province is reporting that have been taken by officials during the third and fourth quarters of 2018, along with $885,907 in associated penalties and fines.

In total, the province issued 62 orders, 139 administrative sanctions, 31 court convictions, 14 administrative penalties and 2,412 violation tickets totalling $1,092,465 in fines in 2018.

The most frequently contravened acts were the Wildlife Act with 1,040 violations, the Fisheries Act (Canada) with 375 violations and the Off-Road Vehicle Act with 344 violations.