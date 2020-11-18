7-Eleven now open in Hope

Store and gas station along Old Hope Princeton Way will be 24-hours, seven days a week

Hope’s newest business has barely opened its doors and is already busier than anticipated.

A 7-Eleven store and Centex gas station opened Monday, Nov. 16 at 715 Old Hope Princeton Way. The store will remain open everyday, 24 hours a day as the 7-Eleven brand is well-known for.

When The Hope Standard visited the location on Wednesday, Nov. 18 in the afternoon, a line-up five people deep could be seen at the take-away food and cashier area.

The store is more than just your average convenience store, staff explain, and contains new features that most 7-Eleven locations won’t have. Bean to cup coffee machines as well as espresso-based beverages are one of these features, as well as chicken breaded and fried in-store and new soft-drink dispensers.

