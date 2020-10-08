7-Eleven, gas bar and car wash coming to downtown Trail

The new build on the former Esso lot is expected to be ready to go in July, 2021

A new 7-Eleven with gas pumps and a car wash on the old Esso lot in downtown Trail is projected to be up and running by next summer. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Yes, it’s true.

A 7-Eleven with gas pumps and a car wash is coming to downtown Trail.

For the past few years there’s been rumblings — and plenty of rumours — about what the plans are for the old Esso lot, which has stood as a lifeless and vacant property on the main drag of Trail since 2009.

Bob Jarvis, of Seko Construction, cleared it all up Thursday morning in a telephone call with the Trail Times.

“What’s going on there is a new 7-Eleven with a gas bar and a car wash,” he began. “We are just in final permits with the City of Trail and Regional District of Kootenay Boundary. So our activity on site is just basically getting things cleaned up, there’s a bit of asphalt and concrete to get rid of.”

Jarvis said construction crews will be building over the winter, with the aim of having the business up and running around July 1, 2021.

In the meantime, plans are under revision because an eating establishment in the original plans has been nixed.

Once the drawings are complete and final pricing revised, Jarvis said the project will be going out to sub-trades.

“We have been trying to get interest from as many local trades as possible,” he said, mentioning the work may bring companies from throughout the Kootenays on board.

The new property owner, a school friend of Jarvis’, is John MacDonald from Triumph Properties Ltd.

The privately-held company is based in Vancouver, and has a vision, “to develop sustainable, environmentally friendly, mixed use developments with an emphasis on the long-term impacts to the environment while adding to the quality of life of the residents — i.e., creating a truly livable, workable, and shoppable environment.”

So, why Trail?

“7-Eleven had expressed an interest in being there,” Jarvis explained. “They work with John, and said ‘hey we want to be here, can you put this together for us?'”

Of course, the answer was “yes,” Jarvis added.

“You get a lot of traffic going through there where a 7-Eleven and gas station will fit in nicely.”

