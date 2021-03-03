7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. announced 542 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths as of Wednesday (March 3), said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

By health authority, it breaks down to 131 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 292 in Fraser Health, 31 in Island Health, 43 in Interior Health and 44 in Northern Health. There are now a total of 4,654 active cases and 8,617 people in isolation.

Three more people are being treated in hospital for the virus – for a total of 246 – with 64 of whom are in intensive care.

In a joint statement, Henry and health minister Adrian Dix reported eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to variants of concern, for a total of 200 in the province.

“Our goal is to protect as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, through the available COVID-19 vaccines. With a single primer dose, these vaccines are helping to stop outbreaks and reduce serious illness and death,” they said.

To date, 289,809 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 86,616 of which are second doses.

There have been a total of 81,909 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began, of which 75,819 have recovered.

There were no new reported health or long-term care facility outbreaks as a result of the virus.

