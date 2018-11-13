$7.4 million in funding for seniors’ housing in Mission

Province announced today that it will provide funding for 74 new housing units for local seniors

The Mission Association for Seniors Housing (MASH) has been granted $7.4 million in provincial funding to help created 74 new senior’s housing sites in the community.

The announcement was made today (Nov. 13) as part of the provincial government’s nearly half-billion-dollar investment in 72 new affordable housing projects across the province.

About 4,900 units will be built in 42 communities across B.C. as part of the province’s 10-year Community Housing Fund.

Bob D’Eith MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission said the funding announcement is exciting news for Mission.

“The Mission Association for Seniors Housing has been working on a project for some time and we’re very pleased today to announce that 74 seniors homes, that’s $7.4 million in provincial funding as part of a big funding announcement,” said D’Eith adding that it is a big commitment to battle the housing crisis and an exciting day for Mission.

He said the project is something that the city has been working on for some time and he has been working with the city since he first became MLA.

“I’m really pleased that this is one of the priorities that is actually being brought home,” said D’Eith.

The 74 proposed seniors housing units is part of a larger proposal to create the homes as well as a seniors’ community centre.

In August of this year, Mission council granted third reading to a rezoning request for a project that envisions 74 units of affordable rental housing that are targeted towards seniors.

The proposed seniors’ community centre (at 7682 Grand St.) would be located on the main floor, with 74 apartment units in the five floors above.

The residential aspect of the property would be managed by MASH. The district’s involvement lies with the 1,047 square metres (11,272 sq. ft.) of new community centre space that will be created as part of the same development.

In July, council approved an initial funding amount of $2.5 million for the community centre portion of the project and will also supply the land.

Now that MASH has secured provincial funding, the group will likely meet with the district to determine how to proceed.