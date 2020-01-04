6th Annual Vanderhoof Bears alumni game a success

The Vanderhoof Bears Alumni Committee held their 6th annual alumni game and there were over 200 people in attendance.

The game held on Dec. 28, raised $3900, which has been given to Nechako Valley Secondary School as bursaries.

Michael Simoes, Taylor Vanderploeg and Brooke Derksen are the organizers of the event. Simoes said, “it was a really fun night and it was nice to see the town support us for another year.”

The committee also wanted to give special thanks to Tori Silver, Jessie Mcintosh, Julia Stienebach, Taylor Philips, Lexi Philips, Spencer Philips, Eric Martens, Korey Martens, District of Vanderhoof, Tami Stevenson, Eveanne Riggs, Taylor Vanderploeg and Brooke Derksen.

“Team red came away with a narrow last goal victory,” said Simoes jokingly, a team red member who hasn’t accepted defeat. The actual score was 10 – 6 for team white.

