Top row (L to R): Eric Martens (referee), Korey Martens (referee), James Armstrong, Dave Boon, Simon Nemethy, Ross Wiens, Mitch McLeod, Rodney funk, Jeremy Kuharchuck, Nathan Vandelaar, Andrew Beal, Kayden Bahr, Nick silver, Trent Emel, Kolby Page, Ben Scott, Spencer Siemens, Ben Burke, Wyatt Millard, Allan Burke, Dixon Loewen, Bryce Chauvin, Bottom Row (L to R): Daniel Simoes, Nolan O’Brien, Michael Simoes, Sheldon Patrick, Dylan Boon, Kyle Varley, Doug Mckay, Brenden Stephen, Robbie Antoine, Kyler Boucher, Justin Alessandrini, Jesse Alden, Trevor Derksen, Piers Egan, Shayne Forshner. (Photo a courtesy of Michael Simoes)

6th Annual Vanderhoof Bears alumni game a success

Hockey game raises over 3K for high school bursaries

  • Jan. 4, 2020 12:00 a.m.
The Vanderhoof Bears Alumni Committee held their 6th annual alumni game and there were over 200 people in attendance.

The game held on Dec. 28, raised $3900, which has been given to Nechako Valley Secondary School as bursaries.

Michael Simoes, Taylor Vanderploeg and Brooke Derksen are the organizers of the event. Simoes said, “it was a really fun night and it was nice to see the town support us for another year.”

The committee also wanted to give special thanks to Tori Silver, Jessie Mcintosh, Julia Stienebach, Taylor Philips, Lexi Philips, Spencer Philips, Eric Martens, Korey Martens, District of Vanderhoof, Tami Stevenson, Eveanne Riggs, Taylor Vanderploeg and Brooke Derksen.

“Team red came away with a narrow last goal victory,” said Simoes jokingly, a team red member who hasn’t accepted defeat. The actual score was 10 – 6 for team white.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express
aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

