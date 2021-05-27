67 per cent of adults in Agassiz-Harrison have been vaccinated

Only 8 cases of COVID-19 in May so far, according to BCCDC

COVID-19 cases in Agassiz-Harrison have been in the single digits for three weeks straight. (Graphic/Adam Louis)

Agassiz-Harrison is well on its way to full COVID-19 immunization.

According to a report from District of Kent Coun. Susan Spaeti during the May 26 council meeting, as of May 24, 80 percent of Agassiz-Harrison residents aged 50 and over have been vaccinated with their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 67 per cent of local residents over the age of 18 have received their first dose.

In addition to the obvious benefits of increased immunization, these numbers bode well for the District of Kent and Harrison Hot Springs as Fraser Health announced on Thursday (May 27) that mayors throughout Fraser Health have started a friendly challenge in a race to community immunity. The challenge pits mayors from throughout the health area (including mayors Leo Facio and Sylvia Pranger of Harrison Hot Springs and the district) to see who can achieve 70, 75 and 80 per cent immunization thresholds first. Updates will be shared via social media.

“I’m grateful for our mayors that have come together for this challenge and for their ongoing support, leadership and contributions throughout this pandemic,” said Dr. Victoria Lee in a statement. “As community leaders, they have the unique understanding of their local area needs and will greatly help us extend our reach as far as possible at this critical time.”

RELATED: Agassiz-Harrison records 20 COVID-19 cases, biggest 2021 spike so far

Facio said he is proud of Harrison Hot Springs for stepping up to support each other and local businesses during a time when the tourism destination endured particularly strong economic impacts during the pandemic.

“Here in Harrison, we just carry on caring,” Facio said in a statement.

Pranger challenged District of Kent residents to get vaccinated so they can better enjoy a summer of fun with family and friends.

“Help our community stay vibrant and strong,” Pranger said in a statement. “Our businesses are counting on us to welcome each other and visitors to our community. Come on, Agassiz, roll up your sleeves to show everyone we are ready.”

According to Fraser Health, more than 60 per cent of eligible persons over age 12 have received a first dose of COVID-19.

According to the latest data release from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, there were three new cases of COVID-19 between May 16 and 22.

This brings the 2021 weekly local average to about 7.75 cases per week, which has dropped for the third week in a row. There have been 155 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the year.

RELATED: Agassiz-Harrison records lowest COVID rate in Fraser Health last week: BCCDC

Agassiz-Harrison’s COVID numbers have been in the single digits for three weeks running, totaling eight cases of COVID in May so far. Though the full data is not available for May is not available as of press time, May is on track to have the lowest local monthly COVID rates since February. January was the worst month of 2021 for COVID cases with 43 cases, just edging out April, in which the BCCDC recorded 42 cases.

As of publication, Vaccine booking is available for everyone aged 12 and older. The Agassiz vaccine clinic at the Agassiz Agricultural Hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. next Wednesday, June 2. The Agassiz clinic has been open every Wednesday and averages more than 300 doses delivered per week.

Registration is available online at www.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated or you can register by phone at 1-833-838-2323 or by visiting your local Service B.C. office.

@adamEditor18 adam.louis@ ahobserver.com Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer