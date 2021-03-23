66-unit townhouse development proposed for Clearbrook Road

Project located on seven lots just north of George Ferguson Way

A 66-unit townhouse project has been proposed on the west side of Clearbrook Road just north of George Ferguson Way.

Abbotsford council has given first and second readings to a development that would see 66 townhouse units built on Clearbrook Road.

The project would be built on seven lots, encompassing 1.25 acres, at 2895, 2905, 2915, 2929, 2939, 2949 and 2961 on the west side of Clearbrook Road just north of George Ferguson Way.

It would require rezoning the property from urban residential to a new “comprehensive development N106” zone.

A staff report to council says the project would involve back-to-back townhouses within six buildings and would include a shared underground parkade.

“The back-to-back townhouses are similar to traditional townhouses; however, in addition to sharing the side walls, units also share a back wall with one another,” the report states.

Nine or 10 houses will be demolished to allow for the development, council was told at its executive committee meeting on March 8.

Coun. Ross Siemens praised the development, saying it is “a very innovative way of trying to address our housing needs.”

“When people get frustrated with the cost of housing … one of the levers we have is increasing the amount of housing available. This is a good example of the Official Community Plan working,” he said.

Coun. Sandy Blue said having underground parking along such a busy traffic corridor is an “innovative solution.”

The matter will now proceed to a public hearing on March 29. Due to provincial health orders prohibiting in-person gatherings, those who want to provide feedback can request to speak remotely, or can make a submission electronically, by contacting cityclerk@abbotsford.ca or 604-864-5506.

