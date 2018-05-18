$650 stolen from Penticton store

Police seeking man who asked for vehicle assistance when money was stolen

Penticton RCMP is looking for a suspect after $650 went missing from a local store’s cash register.

At around 3 p.m. Wednesday, police say a man entered Hagels Upholstery on Eckhardt Avenue and asked for assistance with his broken-down vehicle.

After the owner of the store helped the man, they found $650 missing from the cash drawer. The owner believes the man who asked for car help may have been the one who took the money.

The suspect is described as a white male, standing six feet two inches tall, slim build, short shaved hair, wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts. The man also had a gold hoop earring.

Police say it is not clear if that is the man who stole the money from the cash drawer, and the investigation is ongoing.