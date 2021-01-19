61 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Interior Health

Twenty-nine people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 61 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Tuesday (Jan. 19).

One death came from Kamloops’ Brocklehurst Gemstone care home, while the other was reported in the community.

“Our sympathy goes out to their loved ones and caregivers,” said Susan Brown, IH’s president and CEO. “Each death is a reminder of the devastating impact of this pandemic, and a reminder to all of us of the very real need to follow provincial health orders and direction.”

IH has identified 5,374 cases of the virus since testing began. Twenty-nine people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care.

The health authority also identified 28 new cases in the Big White cluster. The total case count tied to the ski resort is now 203.

IH provided the following update on outbreaks across the health authority:

Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 10 staff cases.

Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 20 cases: 16 residents and four staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 35 cases: 26 residents and nine staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 32 cases: 18 residents and 14 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.

Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 51 cases: 31 residents and 20 staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 64 cases: 47 residents and 17 staff, with seven deaths connected to this outbreak.

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 46 cases: 41 residents and five staff, with three deaths connected to this outbreak.

Teck mining operations remains at 17 IH cases linked to the outbreak.

Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has 10 cases: five residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

