60 Summerland area properties under evacuation alert due to flooding

Alert comes just two hours after state of emergency declaration

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has placed 60 properties in the Faulder and Meadow Valley area near Summerland under Evacuation Alert due to the potential of overland flooding from Darke and Trout Creek water systems.

The alert was issued just two hours after a state of emergency was issued for the region.

RDOS officials say Meadow Valley and Faulder area residents may expect to see higher volumes of water flowing through the Darke Lake, Darke Creek and Trout Creek water systems and access to properties may be compromised or become impassable. Affected residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to road closures or evacuation orders, however residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

When an evacuation alert is in effect people should:

Upon notification of an evacuation alert, residents should be prepared for immediate evacuation by:

Locating all family members or co-workers and designate a meeting place outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated; Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), cell phone charges and immediate care needs for dependents and, if choosen, keepsakes (photographs, etc.). Have these items readily available for quick departure;

Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children;

Moving pets and livestock to a safe area;

Arranging to transport household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. Affected residents needing transportation assistance from the area can call the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225;

Arranging accommodation for family members if possible. In the event of an evacuation. Reception Centres will be opened if required. Contact 250-490-4225 for information.

Monitoring news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres. For more information visit the RDOS website www.rdos.bc.ca