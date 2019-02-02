6-storey development, agricultural plan to be discussed at Lake Country council

Six-storey development proposed

A new six-storey development may be in the works for Lake Country.

Lake Country council will consider a development permit to allow a six-storey mixed use building, which includes 59 residential units and underground parking.

The proposed development, if approved, will be located in the Town Centre, between Hill and Winfield Roads. The development will also have rooftop amenity space and meets staff’s parking requirements with parking located behind and under the building.

The building is in line with the district’s community plan, which outlines the Town Centre, around Main Street, in order to densify the area.

Agricultural Plan

District staff want to pursue a grant application to fund a new agricultural plan.

According to a report which will be presented at Tuesday night’s regular council meeting, the cost of the project equals $60,000, 50 per cent of which would be covered by the grant.

Cycling Network Plan

District staff are recommending that council submit an application to BC Bike, to fund 50 per cent of up to $50,000 for a Cycling Network Plan in Lake Country.

“With the development of the Okanagan Rail Trail and Pelmewash Parkway in 2018, there is an outstanding Opportunity to further establish an active transportation network based on neighbourhood connections that can be integrated to regional trail networks,” according to a report which will be presented to council.

“The 2019 Financial Plan already includes a funding request for a Trails Master Plan in conjunction with the proposed Future Transportation Network Study, therefore there is no additional funding request required to accommodate the 50 per cent local government funding requirement to undertake a Cycling Network Plan.”

Council’s strategic priorities

Council’s priorities for the next term include its Official Community Plan, its Parks and Recreation Master Plan, Wastewater Master Plan, a tree retention bylaw and a review of council’s vision.

Topics for 2018-2022 also include Glenmore Road, wastewater, tree retention, community amenities, economic development, wildfire and more, which are outlined in a report which will be presented to council Tuesday.

For the full report, visit the district’s website https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/FileStorage/5043AD73A66247A19497CE8F211E1A75-2018-2022%20Council%20Strategic%20Priorities.pdf

