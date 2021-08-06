6 properties ordered to evacuate northeast of Lytton

  Aug. 6, 2021
Six properties northeast of Lytton have been ordered to evacuate due to a wildfire burning near the highway.

The area, part of Electoral Area I, is being ordered to leave immediately. Addresses include 4245 to 5997 Lytton-Lillooet Highway 12.

Those who don’t have friends or family to stay with are being told to head to Chilliwack Senior Secondary School. All evacuees are asked to register with Emergency Support Services, which can be done online.

Black Press Media is working to determine which fire sparked the evacuation order.

It was just over one month ago that a wildfire raced through the village of Lytton, killing two people, destroying most of the community and causing an estimated $78 million in damage.

