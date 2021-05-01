The deputy chief of New Westminister’s police force is frustrated his officers haven’t been vaccinated yet, given that six of them are now in self-isolation (Twitter/New Westminster Police)

6 Lower Mainland officers in isolation after encounter with COVID-positive prisoner

Deputy chief of New Westminister Police force is among those calling for Fraser Health to vaccinate the force

The deputy chief of New Westminister’s police force is frustrated his officers haven’t been vaccinated yet, given that six of them are now in self-isolation.

Cst. Paul Hyland said the officers had been in contact with a prisoner who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Police “often don’t control the circumstances in which they interact with the public,” he tweeted on Saturday (May 1).

Hyland and chief of police Cst. Dave Jansen are asking Fraser Health to prioritize New Westminster Police and its less than 200 staff in its vaccination plans.

“It is quite frustrating our staff still have not been scheduled for vaccination while most surrounding jurisdictions have,” Hyland added.

Other Lower Mainland detachments that have been vaccinated from COVID-19 include those in Surrey and North Delta.

“Our members are literally putting themselves in harm’s way each shift.”

Black Press Media has reached out to Fraser Health for comment.

