$5K trailer stolen from Cowichan Bay Road property

This is a picture of a similar trailer to the one stolen. (Submitted)

Have you seen a trailer like the one pictured?

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are interested in hearing from you.

Sometime in the early morning hours of July 11, a dump trailer valued at $5,000 was stolen from a property on Cowichan Bay Road.

The trailer is described as a black Big Tex 70SR dump trailer with B.C. licence plate WBR 94P. The trailer had handles installed on the top of the tailgate that would make it visually unique from other similar trailers. The photo is of a trailer that closely resembles the one that was stolen overnight.

If you have any information relating to this stolen dump trailer, please contact the lead investigator, Const. Pamela Scheidl, of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522. You can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at cowichancrimestoppers.com to leave a secure tip online, or call 1-800-222-8477.