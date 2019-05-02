583 residents cast their ballot in City Council by-election advance poll

Next advance poll set for May 8, general voting day: May 11

  • May. 2, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A total of 583 Cranbrook citizens cast their ballots on Wednesday, May 1 in the first of two advance polls in the City’s by-election.

As a comparison, 370 ballots were cast in the first advance poll in the 2017 by-election held to fill the vacancy left when then-councillor Tom Shypitka was elected as the Kootenay-East MLA. In the October, 2018 general municipal election, a total of 483 ballots were cast in the first advance poll.

The second and final advance poll is set for Wednesday, May 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Parkview Pavilion Senior Centre on 17 Avenue South. General voting day is Saturday, May 11 from 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort.

Special voting opportunities are available for admitted patients or facility residents on Friday, May 10 at the following locations and times: Joseph Creek Village (9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.), Scott Villa (9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.), Dr. F.W. Green Memorial Home (10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.), East Kootenay Regional Hospital (1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.), Joseph Creek Care Village (2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.), Mountain View Village (5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.).

For more information on the 2019 by-election. including details on each of the candidates, where and when to vote, elector qualifications and more, visit www.cranbrook.ca

Previous story
Construction on Victoria’s Bay Street Bridge set to begin
Next story
Baynes Sound Connector surpasses 30,000 sailings in three years

Just Posted

Most Read