57 young cyclists show up for Barriere Bike Rodeo

The Interior Savings Barriere Bike Rodeo surpassed all expectations this year.

“The weather cleared and it was a great day,” reported event organizer RCMP Cpl. Darin Underhill, “We had a good turnout, 57 participants and their families, so about 120 people all together.”

Underhill says it took just under two hours for volunteers to get everyone signed in and through the course that was set up in the parking lot at the Barriere Seniors Centre.

“We ended up with 11 pre-school, two in Kindergarten, 10 in grade 1, six in grade 2, five in grade 3, nine in grade 4, six in grade 5, five in grade 6, and three in grade,” reported Underhill, “Everyone had fun.”

The youngsters started at the bike and helmet check, then picked up a new water bottle at the registration desk before heading out on the course. Each participant went through four stations teaching them riding skills, rules of the road and testing their safety knowledge.

Underhill said a big thank you to the title sponsor, Interior Savings, who provided four volunteers, Lindsay Arcand, Tanya Speer, Rainy Witter and Jenifer Galbraith to work their booth and the testing stations. The Interior Savings booth also had a fun game of Plinko for the youngsters at the end of their ride where they got to pick out a prize.

Other sponsors included Barriere Timber Mart, Canadian Tire Kamloops, North Thompson Youth Summit, and the Underhill Family.

“We would like to thank RCMP Cpl. Welsman for running a station and RCMP Cst. Camalush for working the bike and helmet check,” said Underhill,” We also thank Alexandra and Dayna Underhill for all their work prepping the area, setting up, running the event and cleaning up after it was done.”

At 12:30 p.m. everyone moved across the lane to the Bandshell where the prize tables were set up at the Barriere Show and Shine event. All the kids and their families got to enjoy the Show and Shine while waiting for the prize presentations.

“The prizes went over really well with seven new bikes handed out and many other fun summer and bike safety prizes,” said Underhill, “It was a fantastic day that we plan to do again next year, and will once again be teamed up with the Barriere Show and Shine.”

