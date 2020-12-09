An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. As of Dec. 8, no employees are self-isolating on-site at CVL anymore. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)

56 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

There's been a two-person increase in positive cases since Friday (Dec. 4)

  • Dec. 9, 2020 12:00 a.m.
56 employees at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak announcement on Nov. 19, Northern Health said in a release Wednesday (Dec. 9).

This is a two-person increase since the last update on Dec. 4. Northern Health said six of these cases are still active and 50 are considered recovered, which is a one-person increase in active cases — as well as in recovered cases — since the last update.

Northern Health said no one is in self-isolation at the project site and all six active cases are self-isolating “off-site/in their home communities”.

Northern Health said that they are still screening employees on-site, as well as continuing contact management and tracing. There are still no public exposures in Kitimat and the surrounding area at this time.

