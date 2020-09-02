55-year-old man missing in Fort St. James

William Leonard Price hasn't been seen since Aug. 29

William Leonard Price, 55-years-old is missing from Fort St. James, B.C. (BC RCMP photo)

Mounties in Fort St. James are looking for a missing person and are requesting the public’s help.

On Monday, Aug. 31, police received a report of missing William Leonard Price, 55. When Price didn’t show up to work on Monday, the employer called the family looking for him, stated a Sept. 1 press release. Price hasn’t been seen since Aug. 29.

When the family was unable to locate him, police were called at 6:03 p.m. the same evening, to report him missing.

Price is described as:

  1. Caucasian male
  2. 5’5″ (165 cms)
  3. 280 lbs
  4. Hazel eyes
  5. Grey scruffy hair
  6. Full grey beard
  7. 3-4″ scar on lower back
  8. Gold ring and stud earring in left ear.

Price is believed to be driving a green, 2002 Chev Silverado pick-up with a BC license plate PB2285.

If you have any information about William Leonard Price or where he might be, please contact the Fort St. James RCMP at 250-996-8269 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.

