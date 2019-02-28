55+ Games: For life, sport and friends

If you are 55+ and have been wanting to take up a new sport or game, make new friends and have some fun, then mark Sept. 10 - 14, 2019, on your calender for when the 55+ Games are being held in Kelowna.

You might also want to consider honing up your skills in 8-ball, archery, badminton, bocce, bridge, carpet bowling, cribbage, cycling, darts, dragon boat racing, equestrian, fast-pitch, five-pin bowling, floor curling, golf, hockey, horseshoes, ice curling, lawn bowling, mountain biking, pickleball, slo-pitch, snooker, soccer, squash, sturling, swimming, table tennis and tennis, track and field, triathlon or whist.

The motto of the B.C. Seniors Games Society is “For Life, Sport and Friends”. The games present an opportunity for those aged 55+ to participate in physical and social activities offering lively competition in the spirit of fun and camaraderie. The games include a variety of skill levels and abilities.

Most of the events are divided into age categories, with individuals or teams competing for medals within their age range. Many events have male, female and mixed doubles.

The province is divided up into zones with the North Thompson Valley communities of Avola, Barriere, Blue River, Clearwater, Little Fort, Valemount, and Vavenby being in Zone 8.

The cost of entering a competition at the 55+ Games is $80, which includes all registration fees, opening ceremonies, a dance, and special events hosted by the City of Kelowna.

To learn more, get involved or even volunteer, go to: www.55plusbcgames.org

Organizers of the 55+ Games advise those thinking of competing that some sports may require playoffs as early as March, so early registration is important.

