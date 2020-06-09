53% of students return to school in SD 10

SD superintendent said most parents are feeling good about sending kids back to school

The superintendent of SD 10 is pleased to see students back in class. File photo

Approximately 53 per cent of students went back to school last week in School District 10.

According to school district superintendent Terry Taylor, return rates ranged from 44 per cent at Nakusp Elementary School to 71 per cent at Edgewood and Lucerne Elementary School.

Across the Arrow Lakes region, 50 per cent of students went back to school at Burton Elementary School and 68 per cent of student went back to school at Nakusp Secondary School.

No students at the Arrow Lakes Distributed Learning School, a primarily home-based learning program, returned to their respective classes last week.

Taylor said she expects enrollment levels to increase for the remainder of the school year.

“Initially, we had parents with some concerns about whether their kids would be safe going back to school,” said Taylor.

“However we’ve already had vulnerable and essential service worker kids in the district for the last nine weeks, so we’ve laid the groundwork for health and safety protocols and being able to reassure parents about this.”

Taylor said it’s been great seeing students return to school.

“For the kids that have come back, its been very positive,” said Taylor. “Kids are extremely excited and parents are happy to have their kids back in school and learning.”

If parents still want to send their children to school for the remainder of June, they can by reaching out to their school principal or vice-principal.

Across the province, 30 per cent of students returned to in-person classes last week.

There are 459 students and six schools in School District 10.

