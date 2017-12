Hayley Harris was last seen in Quesnel on Dec. 20

The Quesnel RCMP are seeking help in locating 52-year-old Hayley Harris, who was last seen in Quesnel on Dec. 20, 2017.

She is described as:

First Nations5’2″ tallmedium builddark hairdark eyeswears dark-tinted glasses

She was last seen wearing a camouflage-print winter coat, a dark-coloured toque and her dark glasses.

If anyone has seen Harris they are asked to contact the local RCMP branch at 250 992 9211.