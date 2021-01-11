500,000 masks donated to B.C. schools

7-Eleven donated the masks to the Ministry of Education

School districts in the Lower Mainland have received 500,000 donted masks over the holidays. (Pixabay)

Schools in the Lower Mainland will be able to mask up a little easier, thanks to a donation of masks over the holidays.

The convenience store company 7-Eleven donated 500,000 masks to B.C.’s Ministry of Education in late 2020. The donation was part of a multi-province campaign to provide masks and hand sanitizer to schools in Manitoba, Alberta, B.C., and Saskatchewan.

The donated masks were delivered in the beginning of December, and divided up among school districts deemed the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surrey received the largest share of masks, with nearly 110,000 heading to schools for the new year, while districts such as Chilliwack and Delta received in the 20,000 range. Mission received 9,628 masks.

The breakdown of mask donations is as follows:

Chilliwack: 20,452

Abbotsford: 28,964

Langley: 32,032

Surrey: 109,638

Delta: 24,001

Richmond: 30,600

Vancouver: 74,346

New Westminster: 9,974

Burnaby: 36,733

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows: 22,447

Coquitlam: 45,952

North Vancouver: 23,946

West Vancouver: 10,805

Sea to Sky: 7,633

Mission: 9,628

Fraser-Cascade: 2,989

Conseil scolaire francophone: 9,862

