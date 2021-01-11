500,000 masks donated to B.C. schools

Schools in the Lower Mainland will be able to mask up a little easier, thanks to a donation of masks over the holidays.
The convenience store company 7-Eleven donated 500,000 masks to B.C.’s Ministry of Education in late 2020. The donation was part of a multi-province campaign to provide masks and hand sanitizer to schools in Manitoba, Alberta, B.C., and Saskatchewan.
The donated masks were delivered in the beginning of December, and divided up among school districts deemed the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Surrey received the largest share of masks, with nearly 110,000 heading to schools for the new year, while districts such as Chilliwack and Delta received in the 20,000 range. Mission received 9,628 masks.
The breakdown of mask donations is as follows:
- Chilliwack: 20,452
- Abbotsford: 28,964
- Langley: 32,032
- Surrey: 109,638
- Delta: 24,001
- Richmond: 30,600
- Vancouver: 74,346
- New Westminster: 9,974
- Burnaby: 36,733
- Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows: 22,447
- Coquitlam: 45,952
- North Vancouver: 23,946
- West Vancouver: 10,805
- Sea to Sky: 7,633
- Mission: 9,628
- Fraser-Cascade: 2,989
- Conseil scolaire francophone: 9,862
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:news@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.